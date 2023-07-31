Norfolk Naval Shipyard Embracing Juneteenth Celebration

As part of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) culture of diversity and inclusion, this year, the African American Employee Resource Group (AAERG) held a special event in honor of the Juneteenth holiday. The shipyard’s AAERG led the celebration of “Embracing Juneteenth” on June 15, to not only honor the holiday but to educate everyone on its historical significance to America. Check out this highlight video of the celebration and the poetry shared by NNSY employees!
Check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/447704/norfolk-naval-shipyard-employees-embrace-juneteenth-with-spoken-word
