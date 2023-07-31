Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Embracing Juneteenth Celebration

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    As part of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) culture of diversity and inclusion, this year, the African American Employee Resource Group (AAERG) held a special event in honor of the Juneteenth holiday. The shipyard’s AAERG led the celebration of “Embracing Juneteenth” on June 15, to not only honor the holiday but to educate everyone on its historical significance to America. Check out this highlight video of the celebration and the poetry shared by NNSY employees!

    Check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/447704/norfolk-naval-shipyard-employees-embrace-juneteenth-with-spoken-word

    06.15.2023
    08.07.2023
    Video Productions
    Video ID: 892884
    VIRIN: 230615-N-SY577-8579
    Filename: DOD_109812152
    00:09:26
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Embracing Juneteenth Celebration, by Ryan Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Juneteenth

