230801-D-NG033-1001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892881" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and members of the German Luftwaffe attended a ceremony to unveil a memorial for nine U.S. service members who crashed in their B-17 bomber, call sign “Strictly GI”, September 9th, 1944 near Speyerdorf, Germany. The Mayor of Speyerdorf and Neustadt an der Weinstrasse unveiled this memorial at the newly discovered and excavated crash site July 29th. (Department of Defense Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Hogan)