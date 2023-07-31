Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230801-D-NG033-1001

    RP, GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Hogan 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Service members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and members of the German Luftwaffe attended a ceremony to unveil a memorial for nine U.S. service members who crashed in their B-17 bomber, call sign "Strictly GI", September 9th, 1944 near Speyerdorf, Germany. The Mayor of Speyerdorf and Neustadt an der Weinstrasse unveiled this memorial at the newly discovered and excavated crash site July 29th. (Department of Defense Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Hogan)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892881
    VIRIN: 230801-D-NG033-1001
    Filename: DOD_109812120
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RP, DE

    #WW2 #Germany #StrictlyGI

