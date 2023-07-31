Service members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and members of the German Luftwaffe attended a ceremony to unveil a memorial for nine U.S. service members who crashed in their B-17 bomber, call sign “Strictly GI”, September 9th, 1944 near Speyerdorf, Germany. The Mayor of Speyerdorf and Neustadt an der Weinstrasse unveiled this memorial at the newly discovered and excavated crash site July 29th. (Department of Defense Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Hogan)
|08.01.2023
|08.07.2023 09:38
|Video Productions
|892881
|230801-D-NG033-1001
|DOD_109812120
|00:01:00
|RP, DE
|0
|0
