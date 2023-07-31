Provider Brigade holds Transfer of Authority

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, assumes responsibility of sustainment command and control and support within the V Corps area of operations from the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, during a transfer of authority ceremony in Powdiz, Poland, Aug. 7, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)