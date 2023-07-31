Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider Brigade holds Transfer of Authority

    POLAND

    08.07.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, assumes responsibility of sustainment command and control and support within the V Corps area of operations from the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, during a transfer of authority ceremony in Powdiz, Poland, Aug. 7, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 07:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892879
    VIRIN: 230807-A-FW799-2639
    Filename: DOD_109812091
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: PL

    DSTB
    Providers
    Sustain
    ROTM

