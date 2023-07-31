Germany deploys fighter jets to Iceland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The German Air Force has sent fighter jets to Iceland to conduct training in the High North as part of Exercise Rapid Viking 2023. The exercise is intended to demonstrate Germany’s readiness and ability to swiftly deploy air power to any location. The six Eurofighters and two A400M transport planes are working with the Icelandic Coastguard and other regional Allies from 1-10 August. The Eurofighters are conducting up to eight training sorties each day.



This broll includes footage taken from a German Air Force A400M, showing German Eurofighter jets taking part in an air interception exercise and conducting air-to-air refueling while flying from Berlin to Keflavik. It also includes soundbites from Captain ‘Timone’ of the German Air Force.