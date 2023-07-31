The German-American Volksfest is a celebration of partnership between the U.S. military and the host German nation, which hosts live entertainment, carnival rides, and food concessions. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892877
|VIRIN:
|230806-A-VC966-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109812066
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Volksfest 2023 InFocus, by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT