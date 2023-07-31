Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volksfest 2023 InFocus

    GERMANY

    08.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The German-American Volksfest is a celebration of partnership between the U.S. military and the host German nation, which hosts live entertainment, carnival rides, and food concessions. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 09:01
    Location: DE

    Germany
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    ArmyReserves
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

