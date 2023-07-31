Polish Armed Forces Day Shout Outs

U.S. Army soldiers give shout outs to the Polish army for their Armed Forces Day on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Aug. 4, 2023. The Polish Armed Forces Day is celebrated Aug. 15 which commemorates the Polish victory over Soviet Russia at the Battle of Warsaw in 1920.(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Jon Cortez)
