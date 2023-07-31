Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Armed Forces Day Shout Outs

    POLAND

    08.04.2023

    Video by Spc. Jon Cortez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers give shout outs to the Polish army for their Armed Forces Day on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Aug. 4, 2023. The Polish Armed Forces Day is celebrated Aug. 15 which commemorates the Polish victory over Soviet Russia at the Battle of Warsaw in 1920.(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Jon Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 05:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 892873
    VIRIN: 040823-A-YA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_109812010
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PL

    TAGS

    Reserves
    Poland
    Armed Forces Day
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

