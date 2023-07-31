The 48th Civil Engineer Squadron receives the first F-35 Mobile Aircraft Trainer (MAFT) in all of the Department of Defense at RAF Feltwell, England, Aug. 4, 2023. The MAFT is used to provide realistic scenarios for hands-on training, strengthening readiness and alert posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 04:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892871
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-UJ371-3775
|Filename:
|DOD_109811999
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF Lakenheath recives DOD's first F-35 MAFT, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT