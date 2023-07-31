Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Lakenheath recives DOD's first F-35 MAFT

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Civil Engineer Squadron receives the first F-35 Mobile Aircraft Trainer (MAFT) in all of the Department of Defense at RAF Feltwell, England, Aug. 4, 2023. The MAFT is used to provide realistic scenarios for hands-on training, strengthening readiness and alert posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 04:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892871
    VIRIN: 230728-F-UJ371-3775
    Filename: DOD_109811999
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, RAF Lakenheath recives DOD's first F-35 MAFT, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    MAFT

