    The German-American Volksfest 2023 highlights

    GERMANY

    08.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The German-American Volksfest is a celebration of partnership between the U.S. military and the host German nation, which hosts live entertainment, carnival rides, and food concessions. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger and Spc. William Kuang)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 05:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892870
    VIRIN: 230806-A-VC966-1001
    Filename: DOD_109811989
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, The German-American Volksfest 2023 highlights, by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    EUCOM
    ArmyReserves
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps

