The German-American Volksfest 2023 highlights

The German-American Volksfest is a celebration of partnership between the U.S. military and the host German nation, which hosts live entertainment, carnival rides, and food concessions. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger and Spc. William Kuang)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 05:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892870
|VIRIN:
|230806-A-VC966-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109811989
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
