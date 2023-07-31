Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Sarah Stephens Interview

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Sarah Stephens, the communications officer-in-charge for the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, conducts an interview on Mobilization Exercise II. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 02:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892866
    VIRIN: 230803-Z-XC677-1001
    Filename: DOD_109811957
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Sarah Stephens Interview, by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    Alaska National Guard
    Pershing Strike
    MOBEX II

