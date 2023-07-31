Capt. Sarah Stephens, the communications officer-in-charge for the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, conducts an interview on Mobilization Exercise II. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 02:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892866
|VIRIN:
|230803-Z-XC677-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109811957
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Sarah Stephens Interview, by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT