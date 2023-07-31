Australian Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment, 3rd Brigade practice emplacing and detonating demolition charges at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 5, 2023. This training builds the sappers’ proficiency in clearing an enemy minefield. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 05:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892864
|VIRIN:
|230805-A-JU985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109811883
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Australian Sappers practice demolitions, by PFC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
