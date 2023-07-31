Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian Sappers practice demolitions

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.08.2023

    Video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks 

    1st Armored Division

    Australian Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment, 3rd Brigade practice emplacing and detonating demolition charges at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 5, 2023. This training builds the sappers’ proficiency in clearing an enemy minefield. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)

    TAGS

    Australia
    Demolition
    Sappers

