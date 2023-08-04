On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy, USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader, and Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, join us to discuss their priorities and focus areas for our force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 02:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892863
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-JP321-8350
|Filename:
|DOD_109811877
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern 1 August 4 2023, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
