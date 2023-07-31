AFN TV In Focus: The Sight of the Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members 31st Operation Medical Readiness Squadron conduct eye examinations for members assigned to Aviano Air Base to ensure mission readiness at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 18, 2023. Approximately 15-20 patients are seen every day by each provider, and the eye care team spends approximately 30-40 minutes with each patient, depending on the type of appointment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)