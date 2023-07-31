Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For the Sight of the Force

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Members 31st Operation Medical Readiness Squadron conduct eye examinations for members assigned to Aviano Air Base to ensure mission readiness at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 25, 2023. Approximately 15-20 patients are seen every day by each provider, and the eye care team spends approximately 30-40 minutes with each patient, depending on the type of appointment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

