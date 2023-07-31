Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Spc. William China 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Highlight reel from the 63rd Readiness Division's Change of Command and responsibility at Shenandoah Plaza Parade grounds in the NASA Research Park Aug. 5, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. William China 345th Public Affairs Detachment).

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 22:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892853
    VIRIN: 230805-A-QS731-4744
    Filename: DOD_109811515
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CA, US

    This work, 63rd Readiness Division Change of Command, by SPC William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARMY
    PublicAffairs
    345PAD

