MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Highlight reel from the 63rd Readiness Division's Change of Command and responsibility at Shenandoah Plaza Parade grounds in the NASA Research Park Aug. 5, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. William China 345th Public Affairs Detachment).
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 22:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892853
|VIRIN:
|230805-A-QS731-4744
|Filename:
|DOD_109811515
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 63rd Readiness Division Change of Command, by SPC William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
