Hawaii ANG Airmen enhance urban search and rescue readiness

Airmen hailing from the 154th Medical Group, Detachment 1, enhance their operational readiness through a rigorous rope and extraction training session held on August 6, 2023, at the Kapolei Fire Station. This specialized training stands as a testament to their commitment to being at the forefront of emergency response.



Their proficiency in urban search and rescue techniques equips them to handle scenarios ranging from CBRN incidents to natural disasters. As they refine their skills in controlled environments, these National Guard Airmen ensure that they remain prepared to safeguard lives and provide essential aid during challenging situations.



The training session at the Kapolei Fire Station underscores their proactive approach to readiness and their dedication to serving their community.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Roann Gatdula)