    Coast Guard rescues windsurfer near San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A windsurfer that went missing is rescued by a an Air Station San Francisco
    MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew Aug. 5, 2023. The windsurfer did not sustain any reported injuries. (Courtesy Video from Air Station San Francisco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 19:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892844
    VIRIN: 230806-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_109811467
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues windsurfer near San Francisco, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sar
    air station san francisco
    windsurfer

