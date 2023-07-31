Coast Guard rescues windsurfer near San Francisco

A windsurfer that went missing is rescued by a an Air Station San Francisco
MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew Aug. 5, 2023. The windsurfer did not sustain any reported injuries. (Courtesy Video from Air Station San Francisco)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 19:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892844
|VIRIN:
|230806-G-HU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109811467
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
