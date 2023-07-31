Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of the South Concert

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The 572nd Air National Guard Band of the South plays for the 50th anniversary of its existence on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Knoxville, Tenn. Participating in these events gives Airmen the opportunity to connect with local community members and past members of the band.

    Air National Guard Band
    Band of the South
    572nd ANG Band

