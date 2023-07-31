Band of the South Concert

The 572nd Air National Guard Band of the South plays for the 50th anniversary of its existence on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Knoxville, Tenn. Participating in these events gives Airmen the opportunity to connect with local community members and past members of the band.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 18:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892842
|VIRIN:
|230805-Z-SV139-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109811335
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
