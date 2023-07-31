U.S. Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing Medical Squadron perform duties during the August drill weekend at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, August 6, 2023. dental, labs, optometry and immunizations are just few of the services available to the Airmen of the 307th Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Kate Bragg)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892836
|VIRIN:
|230806-F-ML790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109811229
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 307th Bomb Wing Medical Squadron, by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT