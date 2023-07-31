video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing Medical Squadron perform duties during the August drill weekend at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, August 6, 2023. dental, labs, optometry and immunizations are just few of the services available to the Airmen of the 307th Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Kate Bragg)