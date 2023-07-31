Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    307th Bomb Wing Medical Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing Medical Squadron perform duties during the August drill weekend at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, August 6, 2023. dental, labs, optometry and immunizations are just few of the services available to the Airmen of the 307th Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Kate Bragg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892836
    VIRIN: 230806-F-ML790-1001
    Filename: DOD_109811229
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing Medical Squadron, by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Laboratory
    Optometry
    Dental
    307th Bomb Wing
    MDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT