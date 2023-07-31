Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Air National Guard hold mass casualty exercise

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video show mass casualty exercise training exercise at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa during their August training weekend.  
    Unit members from the Medical Group, 185th Department and
    Security Forces participated in the event.
     
    Video shows medical personnel training as part of a critical care air transport team.  
    The group worked with the 185th Fire Department to practice patient egress from a KC-135.
    The exercise also had unit members moving a critical patient onto the aircraft with a cargo K-Loader.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892835
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-KZ880-2003
    Filename: DOD_109811208
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 

    This work, Iowa Air National Guard hold mass casualty exercise, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mass Casualty exercise
    Iowa Air National Guard
    185th ARW Medical Group

