B-roll video show mass casualty exercise training exercise at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa during their August training weekend.
Unit members from the Medical Group, 185th Department and
Security Forces participated in the event.
Video shows medical personnel training as part of a critical care air transport team.
The group worked with the 185th Fire Department to practice patient egress from a KC-135.
The exercise also had unit members moving a critical patient onto the aircraft with a cargo K-Loader.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892835
|VIRIN:
|230805-Z-KZ880-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_109811208
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iowa Air National Guard hold mass casualty exercise, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
