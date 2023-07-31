Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Debuts at Battle Creek

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Moriarty 

    110th Wing

    Dual remote piloted MQ-9 Reapers and dual A-10 Thunderbolt II’s hot pit at the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan on Aug. 4. Aircraft maintainers utilize Agile Combat Employment (ACE) to perform Integrated Combat Turns (ICT) demonstrating the ability to transfer inert munitions from the A-10 to rearm the MQ-9 while inspecting and refueling hot engines, to rapidly redeploy aircrafts for combat. This specific mission is a first of its kind made possible by collaborative efforts from the U.S. Air Force 172nd Attack Squadron, 65th Special Operations Group, 119th Operations Group, 107th Fighter Squadron and the U.S. Army 238th Aviation Regiment as part of exercise Northern Strike.

    Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sean Moriarty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892833
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-MD293-1001
    Filename: DOD_109811133
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Debuts at Battle Creek, by SSgt Sean Moriarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Battle Creek Air National Guard
    110th Wing
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

