A-Roll: Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct combined arms live-fire exercise

British Army 2nd Lt. Victoria Berrie, a platoon leader with light Cavalry Squadron, U.K. Royal Lancers “Aliwal Troop,” supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, and U.S. Army Capt. David Pauls, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct interviews about the combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Aug. 5th. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)