B-Roll: Task Force Ivy, NATO Battle Group Poland forces conduct combined arms live fire exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, joined their British, Polish, Romanian, and Croatian allies with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland for a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 5. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
*Editor’s note: there is no audio associated with this B-roll.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 13:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892827
|VIRIN:
|230805-Z-YU904-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_109810837
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
