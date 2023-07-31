Gen. Lindsay Tribute

General (Ret.) James Lindsay, of Vass, North Carolina, the former Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, 18th Airborne Corps, and the 82nd Airborne Division passed away of natural causes at the age of 90 years old on August 5, 2023.
General (Ret.) James Lindsay had a storied career which earned him the Distinguished Service Cross, two Distinguished Service Medals and four Silver Stars in Vietnam. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexandra Behne)
