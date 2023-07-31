Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Lindsay Tribute

    VASS, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Spc. Alexandra Behne 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    General (Ret.) James Lindsay, of Vass, North Carolina, the former Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, 18th Airborne Corps, and the 82nd Airborne Division passed away of natural causes at the age of 90 years old on August 5, 2023.

    General (Ret.) James Lindsay had a storied career which earned him the Distinguished Service Cross, two Distinguished Service Medals and four Silver Stars in Vietnam. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexandra Behne)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 12:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892823
    VIRIN: 230805-A-KH300-9816
    Filename: DOD_109810773
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: VASS, NC, US 

    Advisor
    Special Operations
    XVIIIth Airborne Corps
    Fort Liberty

