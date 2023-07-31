B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers collaborate with Estonian hospital during a medical evacuation exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Task Force Ivy Soldiers, Estonian police and medical personnel from Tartu University Hospital conduct a medical evacuation exercise in Tartu, Estonia, Aug. 4. U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade; and Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), both supporting 4th Infantry Division, collaborated with the local hospital and police as part of the training, which marked the first collaboration between U.S. Army medics and Tartu University Hospital staff during training scenarios held in both Latvia and Estonia. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)