    B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers collaborate with Estonian hospital during a medical evacuation exercise

    ESTONIA

    08.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Task Force Ivy Soldiers, Estonian police and medical personnel from Tartu University Hospital conduct a medical evacuation exercise in Tartu, Estonia, Aug. 4. U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade; and Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), both supporting 4th Infantry Division, collaborated with the local hospital and police as part of the training, which marked the first collaboration between U.S. Army medics and Tartu University Hospital staff during training scenarios held in both Latvia and Estonia. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892822
    VIRIN: 230804-A-AS463-1001
    Filename: DOD_109810768
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers collaborate with Estonian hospital during a medical evacuation exercise, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

