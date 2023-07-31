Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAGRE Team Participates in Exercise Iron Keystone

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Diana Snyder 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    DAGRE team members from the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron participate in Exercise Iron Keystone at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, August 5, 2023. The exercise brought together Airmen from three wings across the state in order to prepare for future conflicts through agile combat employment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892818
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-OJ176-9001
    Filename: DOD_109810667
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

