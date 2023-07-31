DAGRE Team Participates in Exercise Iron Keystone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DAGRE team members from the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron participate in Exercise Iron Keystone at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, August 5, 2023. The exercise brought together Airmen from three wings across the state in order to prepare for future conflicts through agile combat employment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)