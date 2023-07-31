Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Airmen train to operate after an attack

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video show members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing training during an “ATSO” or Ability to Survive and Operate exercise over their August training weekend.

    The purpose of the exercise is to test the units members on ability to continue to operate following a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack. 

    During the exercise participants are required to react to a non-conventional attack that requires them to wear chemical protection gear, including a protective mask.

    The exercise tests basic Airmen skills as well as leadership operations. Airmen are tested on proper wear of protective gear, reacting to an attack, and then continuing to work.

    Leadership skills exercised include running emergency operations center and maintaining command and control.

    Following a simulated attack unit members put on a thick chemical protection suit along with a protective mask and gloves. The event then has Airmen practicing post attack and recovery methods.

    As part of the recovery, Airmen then move through a contamination control area where they practice decontamination procedures.
     
     
    Iowa Air National Guard; 185th Air Refueling Wing; ATSO; protective mask; emergency operations center; contamination control area
     
    Master Sgt. Abby McNally 185th ARW Emergency Management

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 10:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892817
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-KZ880-2001
    Filename: DOD_109810666
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 

    CBRN
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    ATSO
    Disaster prep
    CCA line

