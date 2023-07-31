Iowa Airmen train to operate after an attack

B-roll video show members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing training during an “ATSO” or Ability to Survive and Operate exercise over their August training weekend.
The purpose of the exercise is to test the units members on ability to continue to operate following a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack.
During the exercise participants are required to react to a non-conventional attack that requires them to wear chemical protection gear, including a protective mask.
The exercise tests basic Airmen skills as well as leadership operations. Airmen are tested on proper wear of protective gear, reacting to an attack, and then continuing to work.
Leadership skills exercised include running emergency operations center and maintaining command and control.
Following a simulated attack unit members put on a thick chemical protection suit along with a protective mask and gloves. The event then has Airmen practicing post attack and recovery methods.
As part of the recovery, Airmen then move through a contamination control area where they practice decontamination procedures.
Master Sgt. Abby McNally 185th ARW Emergency Management
Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 10:28
Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
