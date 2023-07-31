Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28th Infantry Division Band performs Roll On! 28th, and We’re Coming Back to California song of the 40th Infantry Division

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.24.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    B-Roll
    The 28th Infantry Division Band, led by Pennsylvania Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Aaron Burkle, performs Roll On! 28th, and We’re Coming Back to California song of the 40th Infantry Division, during a transfer of authority ceremony where the 28th Infantry Division passed the reigns to 40th ID, Camp Arijfjan, July 24, 2023. The event marked the assumption for the 40th ID to carry the mission of Task Force Spartan. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 05:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    Military Band

    USARCENT
    ASG-KU
    28th Infantry Division Band
    We’re Coming Back to California

