    2023 Citadel Visit to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island B-Roll Package

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Cadets and Staff with the Citadel Military College spend a day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 5, 2023. The cadets were able to use the experience and knowledge provided to prepare themselves for the upcoming Class of 2027. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 22:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892805
    VIRIN: 230805-M-WH433-2001
    Filename: DOD_109810327
    Length: 00:10:26
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Citadel Visit to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island B-Roll Package, by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Citadel
    Confidence Course
    Drill Instructor
    Martial Arts Instructor
    Pugil Sticks
    Marine Corps Officer

