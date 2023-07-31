Cadets and Staff with the Citadel Military College spend a day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 5, 2023. The cadets were able to use the experience and knowledge provided to prepare themselves for the upcoming Class of 2027. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 22:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892805
|VIRIN:
|230805-M-WH433-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109810327
|Length:
|00:10:26
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Citadel Visit to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island B-Roll Package, by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT