    JRTC 23-08.5 Interview with Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Director of Army National Guard visits 29th IBCT during their JRTC 23-08.5 rotation at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, July 20, 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 15:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892802
    VIRIN: 230720-Z-LU739-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109810272
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, JRTC 23-08.5 Interview with Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    117th MPAD
    JRTC
    USARPAC
    National Guard
    29th IBCT
    HIARNG

