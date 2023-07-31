JRTC 23-08.5 Interview with Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen

Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Director of Army National Guard visits 29th IBCT during their JRTC 23-08.5 rotation at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, July 20, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 15:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892802
|VIRIN:
|230720-Z-LU739-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109810272
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
