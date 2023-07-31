USAF KC-46A Pegasus refueling operations during TS23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892800" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force aircrew and crew chiefs assigned to the 13th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct refueling operations from a KC-46A Pegasus, working with RAAF Aviators to refuel RAAF F-35A Lightning IIs and receive fuel themselves during Talisman Sabre 23, out of RAAF Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 1, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)