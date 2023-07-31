Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF KC-46A Pegasus refueling operations during TS23

    RAAF BASE DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircrew and crew chiefs assigned to the 13th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct refueling operations from a KC-46A Pegasus, working with RAAF Aviators to refuel RAAF F-35A Lightning IIs and receive fuel themselves during Talisman Sabre 23, out of RAAF Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 1, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 21:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: RAAF BASE DARWIN, NT, AU

    TAGS

    refueling
    F 35A Lightning II
    KC 46A Pegasus
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23
    13th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron

