USAF KC-46A Pegasus refueling operations during TS23

U.S. Air Force aircrew and crew chiefs assigned to the 13th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct refueling operations from a KC-46A Pegasus, working with RAAF Aviators to refuel RAAF F-35A Lightning IIs and receive fuel themselves during Talisman Sabre 23, out of RAAF Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 1, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 21:18
Location:
|RAAF BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
