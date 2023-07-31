Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs man 17 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old man who lost consciousness aboard a charter boat approximately 17 miles south of Port Aransas, Texas, August 4, 2023. The helicopter crew then hoisted the man and transported him to Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreside. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892797
    VIRIN: 230804-G-XR638-1002
    Filename: DOD_109810113
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 17 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    search and rescue
    uscg
    texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT