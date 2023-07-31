Coast Guard medevacs man 17 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas

The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old man who lost consciousness aboard a charter boat approximately 17 miles south of Port Aransas, Texas, August 4, 2023. The helicopter crew then hoisted the man and transported him to Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreside. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892797
|VIRIN:
|230804-G-XR638-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109810113
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
