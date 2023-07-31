Coast Guard rescues man 12 miles offshore St. Augustine

The U.S. Coast Guard rescue Charles Gregory aboard his partially submerged 12-foot jon boat 12 miles offshore of St. Augustine, Florida, Aug. 5, 2023. Charles was reported missing by his family to Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Friday. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892771
|VIRIN:
|230805-G-GO107-1092
|Filename:
|DOD_109809790
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
