    Coast Guard rescues man 12 miles offshore St. Augustine

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The U.S. Coast Guard rescue Charles Gregory aboard his partially submerged 12-foot jon boat 12 miles offshore of St. Augustine, Florida, Aug. 5, 2023. Charles was reported missing by his family to Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Friday. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892771
    VIRIN: 230805-G-GO107-1092
    Filename: DOD_109809790
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US 

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    St Augustine
    Coast Guard
    Charles Gregory

