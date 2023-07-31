Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army credentialing assistance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Army Credentialing Assistance program is a pathway for Soldiers to earn industry-recognized professional certifications and licenses to enhance their military and civilian work. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 13:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892770
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-IK914-3783
    Filename: DOD_109809781
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army credentialing assistance, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    People

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Education

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    People
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Education
    Readiness
    Army Credentialing Assistance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT