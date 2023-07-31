The 80th Training Command (TASS) invites YOU to join a winning team in boots and/or business suits! Now hiring nationwide for Military Technicians (MILTECH), Department of the Army Civilians (DAC), and U.S. Army Reserve Instructors.
Here is why Sgt. 1st Class Alaina Drake is thinking about becoming a MILTECH.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 09:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892766
|VIRIN:
|230601-A-PZ247-2047
|Filename:
|DOD_109809657
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Alaina Drake - "Why Should You Become a MILTECH", by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT