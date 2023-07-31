Sgt. 1st Class Alaina Drake - "Why Should You Become a MILTECH"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 80th Training Command (TASS) invites YOU to join a winning team in boots and/or business suits! Now hiring nationwide for Military Technicians (MILTECH), Department of the Army Civilians (DAC), and U.S. Army Reserve Instructors.

Here is why Sgt. 1st Class Alaina Drake is thinking about becoming a MILTECH.