Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers support 12 NATO countries as they showcase precision, interoperability during Best Sniper Competition in Latvia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    08.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 12 NATO countries compete in the 2023 NATO Best Sniper Competition held at Camp Adazi, Latvia, August 1-2. The teams contended with wind, rain, movement, and limited visibility as they shot at five targets from an altitude of approximately 50 meters and a distance of 200 meters. The contest, supported by Soldiers with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, and 2nd Battalion (General Support), 3rd Aviation Regiment, both supporting 4th Infantry Division, consisted of three-person teams representing: Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 04:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892764
    VIRIN: 230801-A-AS463-9806
    Filename: DOD_109809462
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers support 12 NATO countries as they showcase precision, interoperability during Best Sniper Competition in Latvia, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT