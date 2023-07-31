B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers support 12 NATO countries as they showcase precision, interoperability during Best Sniper Competition in Latvia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 12 NATO countries compete in the 2023 NATO Best Sniper Competition held at Camp Adazi, Latvia, August 1-2. The teams contended with wind, rain, movement, and limited visibility as they shot at five targets from an altitude of approximately 50 meters and a distance of 200 meters. The contest, supported by Soldiers with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, and 2nd Battalion (General Support), 3rd Aviation Regiment, both supporting 4th Infantry Division, consisted of three-person teams representing: Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)