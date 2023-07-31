AR-MEDCOM Support to Cadet Summer Training 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892758" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 7459th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (MORU), Fort Gordon, Ga., the 7458th MORU, Fort Liberty, N.C.; the 7226th Medical Support Unit (MSU), Fort Jackson, S.C.; the 7222nd MSU, Tampa, Fla.; the 7217th MSU, Perrine; Fla.; and the 7236th MSU, Fort Benning, Ga., have been sent on multiple rotations to provide medical in-processing services and support to U.S. Army ROTC cadets taking part in both the Basic Camp (1,000 cadets) and Advanced Camp (6,400 cadets) regiments of Cadet Summer Training 2023 in Fort Knox, Ky., May 31 - Aug. 18, 2023. Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) units are a critical component of the annual CST events to ensure minimal attrition of cadets due to illness and/or injuries sustained during the course of their endeavors.