U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 7459th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (MORU), Fort Gordon, Ga., the 7458th MORU, Fort Liberty, N.C.; the 7226th Medical Support Unit (MSU), Fort Jackson, S.C.; the 7222nd MSU, Tampa, Fla.; the 7217th MSU, Perrine; Fla.; and the 7236th MSU, Fort Benning, Ga., have been sent on multiple rotations to provide medical in-processing services and support to U.S. Army ROTC cadets taking part in both the Basic Camp (1,000 cadets) and Advanced Camp (6,400 cadets) regiments of Cadet Summer Training 2023 in Fort Knox, Ky., May 31 - Aug. 18, 2023. Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) units are a critical component of the annual CST events to ensure minimal attrition of cadets due to illness and/or injuries sustained during the course of their endeavors.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 05:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892758
|VIRIN:
|230717-A-JG268-1002
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109809308
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AR-MEDCOM Support to Cadet Summer Training 2023, by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
