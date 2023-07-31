Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment (Leader Rakkasan), 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct mortar table qualifications during Operation Lethal Eagle III at Fort Campbell, Ky., August 04, 2023.
Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 18:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892751
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-CN472-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109809189
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Battalion 187th Infantry Regiment Mortar Table Qualification, by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT