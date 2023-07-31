Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Battalion 187th Infantry Regiment Mortar Table Qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Pautz 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment (Leader Rakkasan), 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct mortar table qualifications during Operation Lethal Eagle III at Fort Campbell, Ky., August 04, 2023.

    Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892751
    VIRIN: 230804-A-CN472-1001
    Filename: DOD_109809189
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion 187th Infantry Regiment Mortar Table Qualification, by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Battalion 187th Infantry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT