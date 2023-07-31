video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Krott, a helicopter crew chief with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, rides the ramp a UH-47 Chinook helicopter during a flight mission supporting Airmen with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard during exercise Iron Keystone Aug. 4, 2023. Soldiers with the 28th ECAB flew a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap to Harrisburg International Airport to pick up the Airmen and flew them to the Regional Equipment Operators Training Site at Fort Indiantown Gap where the Airmen continued their exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Christopher Booker)