Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Iron Keystone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Capt. Christopher Booker 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Krott, a helicopter crew chief with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, rides the ramp a UH-47 Chinook helicopter during a flight mission supporting Airmen with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard during exercise Iron Keystone Aug. 4, 2023. Soldiers with the 28th ECAB flew a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap to Harrisburg International Airport to pick up the Airmen and flew them to the Regional Equipment Operators Training Site at Fort Indiantown Gap where the Airmen continued their exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Christopher Booker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892749
    VIRIN: 230804-Z-AR417-8194
    Filename: DOD_109809143
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Iron Keystone, by CPT Christopher Booker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PA Air National Guard
    Airman
    UH-60
    PA National Guard
    ECAB
    UH-47

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT