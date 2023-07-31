U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade partner with Airmen with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard during exercise Iron Keystone Aug. 4, 2023. Soldiers with the 28th ECAB flew a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap to Harrisburg International Airport to pick up the Airmen and flew them to the Regional Equipment Operators Training Site at Fort Indiantown Gap where the Airmen continued their exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Christopher Booker)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 21:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892748
|VIRIN:
|230804-Z-AR417-8096
|Filename:
|DOD_109809142
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Iron Keystone, by CPT Christopher Booker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT