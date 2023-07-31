Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Double Deuce” qualifies on the Ma Deuce

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3622nd Component Repair Company, 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard qualify on the M2 machine gun at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 4, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

