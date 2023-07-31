3d LLB conducts Land Navigation at MCTAB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a land navigation exercise at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, July 31, 2023. The purpose of this training was for Marines with 3d LLB to sharpen their land navigation skills in order to enhance their future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh)