    3d LLB conducts Land Navigation at MCTAB

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a land navigation exercise at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, July 31, 2023. The purpose of this training was for Marines with 3d LLB to sharpen their land navigation skills in order to enhance their future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 18:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892739
    VIRIN: 230731-M-VW647-2001
    Filename: DOD_109809059
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: HI, US

    #USMC #3dMarineLittoralRegiment #LLB #Marines #LandNav #Readiness

