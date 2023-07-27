Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division conduct a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Riley, Kansas July, 27 2023. During the ceremony, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Febles assumed responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Koltyn O'Marah)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892729
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-OY161-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109808787
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility July 27, 2023, by PFC Koltyn Omarah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
