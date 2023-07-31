Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, visits the Port of Houston

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, attends the ribbon cutting ceremony at Wharf 6, August 4, 2023. Following the ceremony, Buttigieg took a ride on a pilot boat for another view of the terminal. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892728
    VIRIN: 230804-G-XR638-1001
    Filename: DOD_109808758
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, visits the Port of Houston, by PO3 Perry Shirzad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    coast guard
    port of houston
    secretary of transportation
    Pete Buttigieg

