U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, visits the Port of Houston

U.S. U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, attends the ribbon cutting ceremony at Wharf 6, August 4, 2023. Following the ceremony, Buttigieg took a ride on a pilot boat for another view of the terminal. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|TX, US
