All-Army Women's Rugby: Capt. Byers & 1st Lt. Henley

U.S. Army Capt. Noel Byers, a field artillery officer assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and 1st Lt. Rachel Henley, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear officer assigned to 48th Chemical Brigade, 20th Support Command, talk about their experience playing for the All-Army Women's Rugby Team at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2023. Henley was named to the Armed Forces Women's Rugby team for her play at the Armed Forces Women's Rugby Championship. Byers and Henly both also play for the Savannah Shamrocks. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|08.03.2023
|08.04.2023 15:35
|Package
|892722
|230804-A-MA645-1001
|DOD_109808636
|00:00:55
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|0
|0
