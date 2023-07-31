A 302nd Airlift Wing C-130H aircraft equipped with a Modular Airborne Firefighting System unit departs Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 3, 2023. The 302 AW was activated to perform its aerial firefighting special mission and provide support on fires near Klamath Falls, Oregon. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892717
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-ZJ473-1001
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_109808521
|Length:
|00:10:38
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aerial Firefighting MAFFS-equipped C-130H Starts Engines, Taxis and Departs, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT