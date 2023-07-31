Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Firefighting MAFFS-equipped C-130H Starts Engines, Taxis and Departs

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A 302nd Airlift Wing C-130H aircraft equipped with a Modular Airborne Firefighting System unit departs Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 3, 2023. The 302 AW was activated to perform its aerial firefighting special mission and provide support on fires near Klamath Falls, Oregon. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892717
    VIRIN: 230804-F-ZJ473-1001
    PIN: 999999
    Filename: DOD_109808521
    Length: 00:10:38
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    C-130
    MAFFS
    special mission
    aerial firefighting
    MAFFS AEG

