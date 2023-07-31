ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 16, 2023) Sailors fire a MK 240 machine gun during a live fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892711
|VIRIN:
|230716-N-QG224-2154
|Filename:
|DOD_109808403
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Bataan Sailors Participate in Live-Fire Exercise, by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT