    USS Bataan Sailors Participate in Live-Fire Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Jones 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 16, 2023) Sailors fire a MK 240 machine gun during a live fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892711
    VIRIN: 230716-N-QG224-2154
    Filename: DOD_109808403
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Sailors Participate in Live-Fire Exercise, by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Live-Fire Exercise
    Bataan ARG
    Gun Shoot

