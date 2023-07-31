U.S. Army Soldiers competed in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 27-Aug. 4, 2023.
The winning squad, representing the V-Corps, will advance to the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition set to take place Sept. 24-Oct. 6.
Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Video by Staff Sgt. James Garvin)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892707
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-JG911-3263
|Filename:
|DOD_109808356
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
This work, 2023 U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition, by SSG James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
