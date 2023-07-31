Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    08.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Garvin 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Soldiers competed in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 27-Aug. 4, 2023.

    The winning squad, representing the V-Corps, will advance to the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition set to take place Sept. 24-Oct. 6.

    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Video by Staff Sgt. James Garvin)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892707
    VIRIN: 230803-A-JG911-3263
    Filename: DOD_109808356
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 

    This work, 2023 U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition, by SSG James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

