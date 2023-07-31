Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Long shot of dredge in Napa River

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Tammy Reed 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    This is a long shot of a contracted dredge dredging the Napa River in California during the 2022 dredging season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892705
    VIRIN: 220928-A-bf998-1001
    Filename: DOD_109808319
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: NAPA, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Long shot of dredge in Napa River, by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dredging
    Napa River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT