Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dredging Richmond Harbor sediment release into scow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Tammy Reed 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    This is a shot of the release of sediment from a clamshell dredge into a scow while the Dutra Group dredged the Richmond Harbor in Richmond, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892700
    VIRIN: 230802-A-BF998-1002
    Filename: DOD_109808284
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: RICHMOND, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dredging Richmond Harbor sediment release into scow, by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dredging
    Clamshell dredge
    Richmond Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT