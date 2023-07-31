Active duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023

The aircraft and personnel of Air Education and Training Command, along with personnel from the 340th Flying Training Group, were among the featured attractions at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, held July 24-30 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 13:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892697
|VIRIN:
|230729-F-EU155-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109808272
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
