Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Video by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    The aircraft and personnel of Air Education and Training Command, along with personnel from the 340th Flying Training Group, were among the featured attractions at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, held July 24-30 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892697
    VIRIN: 230729-F-EU155-1000
    Filename: DOD_109808272
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    AFRC
    Oshkosh
    AETC
    Citizen Airman
    22 AF
    340 FTG
    EAA AirVenture
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT